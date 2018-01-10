Rickey Smiley Congratulates The Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley was a bit nervous the day before the NCAA Championship. His favorite team the Alabama Crimson Tide were going against the Georgia Bulldogs. Rickey in a video before the game discussed what they need to do to win, how proud he was and how he was pumped for the game.

Follow @TheRSMS

In this video it shares pieces of Rickey talking while flashing to the last scenes of the game where they scored a touchdown. The last part was of Rickey singing the fight song and throwing up his Alabama Crimson Tide t-shirt. Congratulations again guys!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: This Is What Happens After Alabama Wins And Rickey Smiley Goes To Dick’s Sporting Goods [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Will The Alabama Crimson Tide Change Starting Quarterbacks Next Season? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: CFP National Championship 2018: Georgia vs. Alabama [Exclusive Photos]

The Latest: