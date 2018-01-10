The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Happened After Alabama Won And Rickey Smiley Goes To Dick’s Sporting Goods [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Rickey Smiley at Dick's

The NCAA Championship game ended last night with the Alabama Crimson Tide team winning. Rickey Smiley was beyond excited and went on Facebook live to share it with fans. He ran through the house showing off his Alabama wall and told everyone that watched the game with him that they were heading to Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy new shirts.

Rickey Smiley and some of his family headed to Dick’s Sporting Goods and he ran yelling in excitement. He walked in and said “Roll Tide” and everyone said it back with him. There were tons of people in the store trying to get their t-shirts, flags, hats and sweatshirts.

Rickey met so many fans and took pictures with them and featured them on Facebook live. He almost couldn’t find his size shirt, but had to settle for a woman’s shirt that may or may not fit him in the morning. Congratulations to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos