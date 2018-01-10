Feature Story
Trump Takes FULL Credit For Low Black Unemployment Rate

Written By: Nia Noelle

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

With only in the office for a little over a year, President Trump takes full credit for the record low unemployment rates for African Americans.

The 45th President took to twitter to slam the Democrats and boast about the historic low. “African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in our country. Dems did nothing for you but get your vote!” he tweeted.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the black unemployment is at its lowest rate since 1972, since they began tracking the rate of African American workers throughout the country.

Photos