Ben Carson Kicks Out 66-Year-Old Chicago Resident Of ‘Closed’ Meeting For Asking About Fair Housing

Photo by

News
Home > News

Ben Carson Kicks Out 66-Year-Old Chicago Resident Of ‘Closed’ Meeting For Asking About Fair Housing

Absolutely disgusting.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Dr. Ben Carson strikes again!

As we reported, Carson tried to stop an Obama-era rule that allowed low-income people to afford housing in areas with better schools — this was scheduled to start January 1. A federal judge shut down Ben and said the rule had to go into effect on that date. However, the  Trump administration said it would delay enforcing the federal housing rule, which is absolutely disgusting. As we all know, Carson is the unqualified secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Chicago is one of the many cities affected by poor housing and would benefit from the Obama-era rule, which is also known as the Small Area Fair Market Rent rule. And this week, according to the Chicago Tribune, Dr. Carson “appeared in Chicago to host a policy roundtable and discuss economic development.” This was a closed meeting (great way to speak to the community, Ben) but an activist manged to attend the roundtable, which took place at the Ralph H. Metcalfe Federal Building. Reportedly, 66-year-old Debra Miller stood up “and asked Carson how he would ensure housing for seniors and the homeless.” Allegedly, Ben Carson didn’t even respond to Ms. Miller and she was kicked out of the meeting. Debra was escorted out by security and told protesters outside, “He’s not here to help, and he’s not here to provide. He never talked about what he knew of housing, he never said the word ‘housing.’ But I did. It’s a human right.”

Chicago is the third-most city segregated city in the country, forcing poor people into the deplorable economic conditions with little access to jobs and a proper education. It is absolutely beyond the pale that Dr. Ben Carson, who allegedly grew up poor  in Detroit, would actively work so hard to take away fair housing. Please stay woke. This is not the type of news we hear in mainstream media. We should all be outraged.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Is Doing His Damnedest To Prevent Low-Income People From Getting Fair Housing

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 8 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 6 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 7 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Photos