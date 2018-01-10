LeBron James Revamps Controversal H&M Photo

Add graphic designer to LeBron James’ resume.

The Cavs star took a controversial H&M ad featuring a black child wearing a “coolest monkey in the jungle” hooded-sweatshirt, and redesigned him as a “Young King.”

“I see a Young King. The ruler of the world, an untouchable force that can never be denied,” James posted on Instagram.

The initial ad sparked backlash on social media.

