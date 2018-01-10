LeBron James Revamps Controversal H&M Photo

Photo by

LeBron James Revamps Controversal H&M Photo

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Sprite's 'Obey Your Thirst' Concert Featuring Drake And Nas

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Add graphic designer to LeBron James’ resume.

The Cavs star took a controversial H&M ad featuring a black child wearing a “coolest monkey in the jungle” hooded-sweatshirt, and redesigned him as a “Young King.”

“I see a Young King. The ruler of the world, an untouchable force that can never be denied,” James posted on Instagram.

The initial ad sparked backlash on social media.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Maddie Meyer and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Theo Wargo and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

