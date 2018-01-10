Steve Bannon Leaves Breitbart News for the Second Time

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Steve Bannon Leaves Breitbart News for the Second Time

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
GOP Senate Candidate Judge Roy Moore Holds Rally On Eve Of Election

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

(RNN) – Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving conservative news outlet Breitbart News Network yet again.

Breitbart News confirmed his departure on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bannon commended his team, saying, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Bannon has been under fire for unflattering comments attributed to him in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the Michael Wolff insider account that painted the Trump White House in an unflattering light.

During his tenureBannon said a 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and a Russian lawyer was “treasonous,” according to an account in “Fire and Fury.”

In the book, Bannon is quoted saying investigators looking into Russia collusion would “crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

Bannon said the comments in the book were not accurate.

After excerpts of the book were released, President Donald Trump said that Bannon had “lost his mind.”

“Fire and Fury” was published Friday, days early by popular demand and despite Trump’s attorneys sending the publishers a cease and desist letter.

Henry Holt and Company, the publisher of the book, said they received orders for more than a million books, the New York Times reported. They had planned an initial run of 150,000.

Bannon served as chief strategist for Trump before he left his post in August 2017, reportedly forced out by new chief of staff John Kelly.

He repeatedly conflicted with members of Trump’s inner circle, including Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Raedle and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 8 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 6 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 7 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Photos