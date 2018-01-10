Steve Bannon Leaves Breitbart News for the Second Time

(RNN) – Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving conservative news outlet Breitbart News Network yet again.

Breitbart News confirmed his departure on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bannon commended his team, saying, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Bannon has been under fire for unflattering comments attributed to him in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the Michael Wolff insider account that painted the Trump White House in an unflattering light.

During his tenureBannon said a 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and a Russian lawyer was “treasonous,” according to an account in “Fire and Fury.”

In the book, Bannon is quoted saying investigators looking into Russia collusion would “crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

Bannon said the comments in the book were not accurate.

After excerpts of the book were released, President Donald Trump said that Bannon had “lost his mind.”

“Fire and Fury” was published Friday, days early by popular demand and despite Trump’s attorneys sending the publishers a cease and desist letter.

Henry Holt and Company, the publisher of the book, said they received orders for more than a million books, the New York Times reported. They had planned an initial run of 150,000.

Bannon served as chief strategist for Trump before he left his post in August 2017, reportedly forced out by new chief of staff John Kelly.

He repeatedly conflicted with members of Trump’s inner circle, including Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

