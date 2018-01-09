News
Backlash Over H&M’s ‘Coolest Monkey’ Ad Sparks Artistic Movement

Black brilliance floods the Internet.

This week, an H&M clothing ad was under fire for featuring a Black kid in a hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

 

The image was dragged for being racist and the outrage caused H&M to take down the ad and issue an apology.

However, this didn’t stop people from imagining a different ad campaign. Artists across the Internet were inspired to replace H&M’s labeling for some Black boy brilliance. Swipe through to check out the dope art!

