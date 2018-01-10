9 O'Clock News
The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M

The Weeknd has ended his relationship with H & M after an ad circulated the internet showing an African-American child wearing a hoodie with the inscription, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

Remember, The Weeknd launched his own line with H&M last year.

He tweeted, “woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with H&M anymore …”

Photos