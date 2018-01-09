The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K Explains His Problem With Burlington Coat Factory [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

In this hilarious clip from Special K’s stand-up on Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Network, Special K shares his frustrations with Burlington Coat Factory. He says the department store will sell just about anything- including his own real life clothes while he was in the dressing room. Check out this funny video to see Special K deliver the laughs!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K Proclaims His Pride In Being Regular [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Special K’s “Uranus” Jokes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: John Amos Tells Special K Why He Moved To Isolated Ranch In Colorado [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 15 hours ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 15 hours ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 5 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 6 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos