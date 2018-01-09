The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Black Tony says Jah Lion Sound broke a promise to him to do Gucci Mane Thursdays. He says there was a whole meeting between himself, Jah Lion and Hollywood, the morning show’s producer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos