Music
Home > Music

Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend

Peter spent New Year's Eve kissing a mystery woman.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 8

Source: Bravo / Getty

Peter Thomas has a new woman in his life and he wants the world to know it!

Cynthia Bailey‘s ex rang in 2018 by firmly planting a kiss on his date. While Peter’s arm candy was lost in the moment, he was making sure that cameras caught him puckering up.

NYE KISS @cluboneclt @sportsoneclt

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

Peter didn’t tag the lady in his picture, so we couldn’t tell you who she is. However, you can get a better look at the mystery woman in this shot, where she is firmly affixed to Peter’s arm.

GREAT NIGHT @cluboneclt NYE 2018

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Peter’s new girl pop up on his Instagram. Earlier in December he dedicated a post just to her.

BEAUTIFUL @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

Peter may not have told the public who she is, but Bossip.com identified her as a woman named Toni. A click over

to her Instagram reveals another shot of her and Peter on a fancy night out.

💃🏽🕺🏿

A post shared by 👑All Hail Queen Toni👑 (@theequeentoni) on

Peter hasn’t confirmed that they’re in a relationship, but he definitely seemed to be enjoying her company this holiday season.

RELATED STORIES:

Peter Thomas Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?

Peter Thomas On Cynthia Bailey’s New Bae: ‘I’ve Never Even Met the Guy’

Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 5 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 6 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos