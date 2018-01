Headkrack Turns British And Talks About The New Show “The Chi” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s Monday and Headkrack is in Chicago. He went on Facebook live to talk to some fans and make their day. One person asked him to do his British Headkrack accent and it was so fun. In his accent he talked about his weekend and how he didn’t know what Netflix & chill was.

Headkrack also asked fans did they watch Golden Globe Awards or “The Chi.” He then talked about “The Chi” and how it’s about a neighborhood where gritty things go down. The show was created by Lena Waith and produced by Common.

