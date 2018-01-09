How Black Tony Got Robbed For 8 Racks [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony didn’t make it to work today, but that’s not surprising. Rickey Smiley talked about the game with Black Tony and mentioned he had tickets. His tickets were for Georgia Tech and Alabama State.

Rickey tried to tell him that it’s the wrong teams, but it didn’t stop there. Tony then mentioned that the game is being played at The Georgia Dome. Rickey tried to tell him it didn’t exist anymore, but Black Tony didn’t want to listen to him. Tony paid 8 racks for the tickets, but looks like he got played.

