Sterling K. Brown’s Golden Globe Awards Speech Impeccable And Powerful [EXCLUSIVE]

Last night many tuned in to watch and see if some of there favorite movies and television shows won the award. Headkrack didn’t tune in the entire time because he was upset about “Get Out” not winning. Two names everyone spoke about were Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown.

Brown won for Best Actor in a Drama for “This Is Us” and gave a memorable speech. He talked about the role being built the a Black man and was happy that in the future more will get opportunities like him. Oprah delivered a phenomenal and powerful speech that brought the house down. Gary With Da Tea also talked about who was dressed the best.

