Donald Trump, Jr. Not Happy with NBC’s Golden Globes-Oprah Tweet on Twitter

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
2016 Republican National Convention

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Oprah Winfrey’s dominating the headlines following the Golden Globes, and much of it has to do with speculation that she will run for president in 2020. Her powerful Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech fueled speculation already lit on fire by gleeful host Seth Meyers’s opening monologue. And NBC’s Twitter account didn’t hold back on dropping a reactionary Oprah gif while declaring, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.”

It must be noted that NBC deleted this tweet at around 10:30am EST on Monday, probably because Donald Trump Jr. and many others slammed what could be interpreted as an endorsement. Specifically, Don Jr. called out the tweet as an example of bias against his father’s presidency.

Following the tweet deletion, the network dropped a statement on the platform. They’re blaming a “third party agency” that made a real-time “joke during the monologue” that was “not meant to be a political statement.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bill Clark and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

