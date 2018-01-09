H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad

H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad

H&M has been in a bit of hot water with some consumers after some question one of its ads. See below:

H&M has apologized after using a Black boy to model a hoodie that reads “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

The company removed the offending ad from its website after hundreds of social media users accused it of being racist.

“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” said H&M spokeswoman Anna Eriksson.

We’ll see if consumers are in the forgiving mood.

