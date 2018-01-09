Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Folks Are Losing It Over ‘Atlanta’ Comeback In March

The long wait is over.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Source: David Crotty / Getty

During the Golden Globes Sunday night, a new trailer for the Atlanta series finally aired. The new season, titled Atlanta Robbin’ Season, will have Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) reuniting for more episodes of off-center comedy.

You can peep the trailer backed by Sonder‘s “Too Fast” below.

Folks are already getting hype for the new season which will premiere March 1 on FX. Swipe through for some funny reactions!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 5 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 6 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos