News
Home > News

H&M, What Were You Thinking When You Asked A Black Kid To Wear This Hoodie?

Not a good look for the brand.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

H&M is under fire after having a young black boy pose in an offensive hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.” The Swedish multinational clothing-retail company has since apologized and removed the hoodie from their websites. They also also said the hoodie won’t be for sale—in the U.S., that is. Their statement went as follows: “We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top. This image has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in the United States.”

Of course, there’s been a huge response online. One entrepreneur went viral when he turned a positive into a negative and switched up the kid’s look:

Hit the flip to see what other people had to say. What were they thinking?

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 20 hours ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 4 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 5 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos