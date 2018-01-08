New Couple Alert! Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating French Montana In The Raciest Way

Man Evelyn Lozada is not biting her tongue when it comes to these rumors that she and French Montana are hooking up!

While posting a pic of her lifting weights, a fan on Instagram didn’t want to hear about how much she could bench, they wanted to know if she and the “Unforgettable” rapper were having sex.

“French really pounding your culo cakes into sazon huh?”

The Basketball Wives star response was pretty graphic. She claims he was pounding her into a Spanish dish. Welp!

“Y sofrito,” she wrote.

In case you don’t know what sofrito is, it’s a delicious mixture composed of puree of onions, culantro leaves, garlic, green peppers, and chile peppers can be used as a foundation for stews and rice, Celebrity Insider noted.

Here they were together during New Year’s Eve.

As we previously reported, Evelyn and her fiancé Carl Crawford split up after being engaged for more than 4 years. Lozada started dating the Los Angeles Dodger left-fielder after she divorced former NFL player Chad Johnson. Crawford and Lozada share a three-year-old son, Carl Leo Crawford.

Hey, do you Evelyn! Congrats to the new couple!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Evelyn and French Montana as a couple?

