What Happened When Black Tony Hit His Head [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was getting Christmas decorations together in his house, when he fell down the stairs. He somehow still managed to call Rickey Smiley, and was super disoriented, claiming he has “ambrosia.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

