What You Should Know About Rickey Smiley On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 2 hours ago
Rickey Smiley shares his gratitude to all of the amazing people who have been supporting the Rickey Smiley Foundation by sending in donations. But, it’s important for everyone to know, in the social media age, what the legitimate ways to donate are- Rickey Smiley Foundation will not ask you for money on social media. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

