Rickey Smiley shares his gratitude to all of the amazing people who have been supporting the Rickey Smiley Foundation by sending in donations. But, it’s important for everyone to know, in the social media age, what the legitimate ways to donate are- Rickey Smiley Foundation will not ask you for money on social media. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Hype When He’s Gifted Some Alabama State Swag! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Foundation Celebrates Surpassing Fundraising Goal! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Why It’s Too Much For Pastor Troy & Rickey Smiley To Attend Georgia Vs. Alabama Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- What You Should Know About Rickey Smiley On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- GET THE LOOK: Here’s How To Achieve Octavia Spencer’s Romantic Red Carpet Waves
- Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most Of The Internet Shook
- What Happened When Black Tony Hit His Head [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is It “Dance Soirée” or “Dancery”? Mary J. Blige Reveals The Answer
- Watch: Mother Nature Is So Aggressive That She Now Braids White People’s Hair
- Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Special K Delivers Hilarious Stand-Up Set For Kevin Hart’s Network!
- Happy Birthday Blue! All The Times Beyoncé And Jay -Z Gushed About B.I.C.
- These 5 Videos Sum Up The Relationship Between Humans & Animals Perfectly