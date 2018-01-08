The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Swizz Beatz is currently dealing with a major lawsuit, which accuses him of fraudulent car sales. Strangely enough, Alicia Keys‘ name has also been thrown into the mix, but not necessarily because she’s involved- because they’re married.

When you say “I do,” you become one with your spouse- but does that mean you even share accusations? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos