Horses In New Orleans Party Just As Much As The Humans Do

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Kentucky Derby and Oaks Preparations

Source: Eclipse Sportswire / Getty

New Orleans is a city known for its rich culture and traditions. Aside from the great food, beautiful music, and diverse residents, an important part of New Orleans’ culture is its second line. A second line consists of a party of people dancing, celebrating and enjoying the music while following close behind a brass band parade. You’ll often witness a second line during birthdays, weddings, parades and other times of celebration. In New Orleans, everyone participates in the second line, even the animals.

Check out the video below.

