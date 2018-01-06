News
Home > News

There’s Now A Female Traffic Light Signal And Some Folks Are Freaking Out

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Crossing Guard

Source: ihoe / Getty

Last year, women took another huge step forward on the road to equality and became apart of the traffic world.

Back in March, it was reported that Melbourne had created a female traffic light signal that lets people know whether or not to cross the street on a busy road.

 

News of the new, liberal light maybe old to some, but for some reason it just started making its rounds on social media and now folks are talking . Some like the giant leap forward in the fight for equality:

While others feel being equal means much more than some light.

Do you think a female traffic light pushes women further in the fight for equality, or is it an unnecessary gesture that actually sets them back?

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 3 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 5 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos