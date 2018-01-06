There’s Now A Female Traffic Light Signal And Some Folks Are Freaking Out

Last year, women took another huge step forward on the road to equality and became apart of the traffic world.

Back in March, it was reported that Melbourne had created a female traffic light signal that lets people know whether or not to cross the street on a busy road.

Female traffic light signals a step-forward for equalityhttps://t.co/fyBVAqeAFZ pic.twitter.com/39B6OW7M2Z — ITV News (@itvnews) March 7, 2017

News of the new, liberal light maybe old to some, but for some reason it just started making its rounds on social media and now folks are talking . Some like the giant leap forward in the fight for equality:

I’m going to speak for a good portion of the female population and say that we are not offended by the male traffic light signal. Y’all have gone mad. https://t.co/E5O34stN6j — Pam Halpert (@leexigeorge) January 5, 2018

While others feel being equal means much more than some light.

Women don’t care about bullshit like this. Give us affordable feminine products, don’t tax us for them. Give us equal job opportunities. Let us breast feed in public. Don’t tell us we were asking for it when we’re raped. https://t.co/yteo1ucc97 — lizbef (@elizabitch_r) January 5, 2018

OMG IT'S OKAY IF THERE IS A WAGE GAP, IT'S OKAY IF I GET DISCRIMINATED AGAINST OR ABUSED OR RAPED!! I HAVE A STEREOTYPICAL "FEMALE" TRAFFIC LIGHT SIGNAL IN A SKIRT!! https://t.co/dWj18BKm5f — F🦋 (@baddgalfifi) January 6, 2018

"YES, I'VE ALWAYS WANTED A FEMALE TRAFFIC LIGHT SIGNAL" -said no female ever https://t.co/Hr3XkK4vow — abby (@abbfekete) January 6, 2018

OMG IT'S OKAY IF THERE IS A WAGE GAP, IT'S OKAY IF I GET DISCRIMINATED AGAINST OR ABUSED OR RAPED!! I HAVE A STEREOTYPICAL "FEMALE" TRAFFIC LIGHT SIGNAL IN A SKIRT!! https://t.co/dWj18BKm5f — F🦋 (@baddgalfifi) January 6, 2018

Do you think a female traffic light pushes women further in the fight for equality, or is it an unnecessary gesture that actually sets them back?

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: