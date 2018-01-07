Music
Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The Boss From Hell

Kandi worries court settlement may hurt her business.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kandi Burruss is making moves to protect her reputation as she wraps up a legal battle against a former employee.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed a motion to seal the settlement of her court case against Johnnie Winston, The Jasmine Brand reports.

Kandi and Johnnie recently reached a agreement in the case, but it still needs to be approved. According to court documents, Kandi would like to keep the details of the settlement private to avoid public scrutiny and any potential further damage to her brand.

The Bravo reality star claims that bad press that got out about her during proceedings harmed her business because, as the motion states, Johnnie made her look like the “Boss from Hell” throughout the case.

“Ms. Burruss-Tucker’s business and professional reputation should not suffer here simply based on Burruss-Tucker’s celebrity status,” the filing states, “because the Parties’ have found that settling the matter will be less of a nuisance and drain on personal, and the Court’s resources, than continued litigation.”

There’s no word yet on whether a judge will approve her motion.

