Yandy Smith Can’t Stop Laughing At Black Tony & Mike Mike [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 2 hours ago
Yandy Smith was in the studio filling in for Da Brat when Black Tony called up! As always, he’s “got a little situation.” He was stressed out about some recent news about Mike Mike’s pregnancy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

