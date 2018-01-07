Yandy Smith Can’t Stop Laughing At Black Tony & Mike Mike [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
Yandy Smith was in the studio filling in for Da Brat when Black Tony called up! As always, he’s “got a little situation.” He was stressed out about some recent news about Mike Mike’s pregnancy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Hook Him Up With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Yandy Smith Explains How She Feels About Using The N-Word [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Imparts Words Of Encouragement To Yandy Smith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Tichina Arnold On Why She Pushed For Her Character’s Romance On “Survivor’s Remorse” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First Modeling Campaign With MCM Worldwide
- If You Don’t Believe That Most Kids Are Wiser Than Adults, Here’s Proof
- It’s Over! Nicki Minaj & Nas Break Up After 7 Months Of Dating
Yandy Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Yandy Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da Tea & Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 10
2. Gary With Da Tea & Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 10
3. Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 10
4. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 10
5. Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 10
6. Yandy Meets Rickey SmileySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 10
7. Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 10
8. Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 10
9. Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 10
10. Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours