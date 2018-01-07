The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Lil Terio Was Charged With Trafficking [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Special K reports some news about Lil Terio, who was arrested and charged with trafficking- Frito dust. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K Declares The End Of Lil Terio’s Social Media Relevance [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How A Frito-Lay Field Trip Almost Ended In Tragedy For Lil TerRio [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why A Black Greek Organization Sued Lil TerRio [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos