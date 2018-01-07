Tichina Arnold & RonReaco Lee Reveal What Their Most Iconic Characters Are Up To Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tichina Arnold and RonReaco Lee came through to talk about “Survivor’s Remorse,” which is about to be in its fourth season! They share which current TV show they would love to do a crossover episode, and which of the character’s they have played throughout their career that they would love to live the life of.
Tichina and RonReaco also talk about what some of their older, more iconic characters would be doing now. RonReaco updates us on the life of Tyreke on “Sister Sister,” and of course, Tichina talks about Pam from “Martin.” Then, Tichina and RonReaco dish about their fellow “Survivor’s Remorse” castmates, and what kind of shenanigans they think they get into. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Tichina Arnold On Why She Pushed For Her Character’s Romance On “Survivor’s Remorse” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Tichina Arnold: I Didn’t Want To Be On “Martin” [VIDEO]
RELATED: The Cast Of “Survivor’s Remorse” On What It’s Really Like Working With Mike Epps [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Tichina Arnold On Why She Pushed For Her Character’s Romance On “Survivor’s Remorse” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First Modeling Campaign With MCM Worldwide
- If You Don’t Believe That Most Kids Are Wiser Than Adults, Here’s Proof
- It’s Over! Nicki Minaj & Nas Break Up After 7 Months Of Dating
- Diddy Changes His Name To “Love” Again [VIDEO]
- Kevin Gates Will Be Released From Prison Next Week
- Bummer: The Final Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Won’t Air Until 2019
- 50 Cent Shares A Sound Theory On Donald Trump
- Why Michael B. Jordan’s Dating Life Is A Stupid Reason To Boycott “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B… Twice? [EXCLUSIVE]