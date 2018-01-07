The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tichina Arnold & RonReaco Lee Reveal What Their Most Iconic Characters Are Up To Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Tichina Arnold and RonReaco Lee came through to talk about “Survivor’s Remorse,” which is about to be in its fourth season! They share which current TV show they would love to do a crossover episode, and which of the character’s they have played throughout their career that they would love to live the life of.

Tichina and RonReaco also talk about what some of their older, more iconic characters would be doing now. RonReaco updates us on the life of Tyreke on “Sister Sister,” and of course, Tichina talks about Pam from “Martin.” Then, Tichina and RonReaco dish about their fellow “Survivor’s Remorse” castmates, and what kind of shenanigans they think they get into. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

