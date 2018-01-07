BROWNS: The Perfect Season Parade Has Found Its Queen

Photo by

BROWNS: The Perfect Season Parade Has Found Its Queen

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

A parade queen has been named for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

Cleveland Sports Memes announced Cassidy Oswalt as the winner.

Followers of the popular Twitter account voted to determine the parade queen.

Details of Cleveland Browns ‘Perfect Season’ parade released

Oswalt said she applied because this exemplifies what it’s like to be a fan of the team right now.

“Heartbreaking to the point where’s there’s nothing you can do but laugh at yourself,” Oswalt said.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter

