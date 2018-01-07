BROWNS: The Perfect Season Parade Has Found Its Queen

A parade queen has been named for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

Cleveland Sports Memes announced Cassidy Oswalt as the winner.

Followers of the popular Twitter account voted to determine the parade queen.

Oswalt said she applied because this exemplifies what it’s like to be a fan of the team right now.

“Heartbreaking to the point where’s there’s nothing you can do but laugh at yourself,” Oswalt said.

Meet Cassidy Oswalt, Browns Perfect Season Parade queen https://t.co/og43nInumD — Lisa Chanana (@LLChanana) January 5, 2018

