Michael Wolff Supports His Sources for His President Trump Book

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Michael Wolff Supports His Sources for His President Trump Book

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Today - Season 66

Source: NBC / Getty

Michael Wolff, the author of the much ballyhooed new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, appeared on the Today show Friday morning to talk not just about his book, but about the way his credibility is being called into question upon its release — specifically, by the president’s lawyers, who attempted to block the book with a cease and desist. “I would say, where do I send the box of chocolates,” Wolff joked to Savannah Guthrie, in that Trump is actually helping him sell books with the controversy.

Aside from helping him sell books, Wolff says that Trump’s response is also helping him prove his point in the book. As far as the threat of a lawsuit, Wolff pointed out that this is essentially Trump’s MO, and that he has a 35-year history of legal threats. When asked if he could back up his reporting with recordings, Wolff told Guthrie, “I work like every journalist works, so I have recordings, I have notes, I am certainly and absolutely in every way, comfortable with everything I’ve reported in this book.”

“My credibility is being questioned by a man with less credibility than anyone who has ever walked on earth at this point,” Wolff continued.

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is out in stores today, January 5.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of NBC and YouTube

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos