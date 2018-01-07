EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’ Is Full Of Action And Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson's New Flick 'Proud Mary' Is Full Of Action And Fashion

Watch Taraji P. Henson talk action and fashion in this EXCLUSIVE clip.

 

Taraji P. Henson is kicking down the door on stereotypical roles for Black women. Literally. The Empire star plays a bad ass assassin in her latest flick Proud Mary.

“What I love about Mary, she’s very swaggy,” Taraji says in this EXCLUSIVE vignette from the movie. “She dresses really fly. She has all these different looks. It’s very stylized with a lot of action.”

Proud Mary hits theaters January 12.

Photos