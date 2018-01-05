Feature Story
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme & 12 Strong

Written By: Nia Noelle

Trevante Rhodes is about to blow all the way up. Fresh off his role in the Oscar award winning Moonlight, he’s in the new Predator moving coming out this year as well as the Jerry Bruckheimer produced 12 Strong which hits theaters 1/19.

I sat down to chat with Trevante about his role in the heroic war movie, as well as how Ava Duvernay called him directly to be in Jay Z’s video for Family Feud which she also directed. We also chat about his epic reaction meme from his Oscar win.

Check out the interview above and be sure to go see 12 Strong in theaters everywhere January 19th.

