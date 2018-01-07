Music
Home > Music

5 Reasons Black Women Shouldn’t Worry About Who Black Male Celebs Date

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Taco Bell Skills Challenge 2017

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan has been buzzing on social media because of a revelation that his new girlfriend is not an African American women. When many Black male celebrities reveal who they are dating and that woman isn’t black, why does it seem to stir up so much drama?

Some believe that many times the outrage is made up and, its actually fake twitter bots who are masking themselves as, black women, but there is clearly an outrage. Because of it we’ve decided to compile a list of reasons why black women shouldn’t worry about who Black Male Celebs date.

1. You Really Have No Chance Of Dating Them (But thats ok.)

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos