Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

WTH! Maury Offers to Help Cardi With Offset Issues

The Maury Show Offers Cardi B Help But Black Twitter Aint Here For It

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

For years we’ve watched The Maury Show “help” couples sort through their issues on the show with talking, lie detector test and gold ‘ole paternity test.

Well our girl Cardi B has recently had a few issues since getting engaged to Offset like cheating, an alleged side baby and a sex tape.  Cardi has even gone as far to address the issue on stage by quoting Beyonce saying “you’re gonna loose your wife”

But The Maury Show has so graciously stepped up to help Cardi B out with her issues with a simple tweet…

And in true black twitter fashion they weren’t here for The Maury Show’s offer.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos