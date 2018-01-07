A couple weeks ago, a video surfaced of Offset getting it on with an unidentified woman. Apparently, the events in the video took place while Cardi B and Offset were together. Onstage at a show, Cardi B responded to its existence, warning her hubby-to-be that she wouldn’t walk down the aisle with him if he got caught again.
Well… he might have got caught again. We’re not sure if the video is new, or if Cardi B will really drop him like she says she will. Either way, things don’t look too great right now for their relationship. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Everybody Loves Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Are Cardi B & Offset Too Young To Get Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Tichina Arnold On Why She Pushed For Her Character’s Romance On “Survivor’s Remorse” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First Modeling Campaign With MCM Worldwide
- If You Don’t Believe That Most Kids Are Wiser Than Adults, Here’s Proof
- It’s Over! Nicki Minaj & Nas Break Up After 7 Months Of Dating
- Diddy Changes His Name To “Love” Again [VIDEO]
- Kevin Gates Will Be Released From Prison Next Week
- Bummer: The Final Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Won’t Air Until 2019
- 50 Cent Shares A Sound Theory On Donald Trump
- Why Michael B. Jordan’s Dating Life Is A Stupid Reason To Boycott “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B… Twice? [EXCLUSIVE]