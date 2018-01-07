The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B… Twice? [EXCLUSIVE]

A couple weeks ago, a video surfaced of Offset getting it on with an unidentified woman. Apparently, the events in the video took place while Cardi B and Offset were together. Onstage at a show, Cardi B responded to its existence, warning her hubby-to-be that she wouldn’t walk down the aisle with him if he got caught again.

Well… he might have got caught again. We’re not sure if the video is new, or if Cardi B will really drop him like she says she will. Either way, things don’t look too great right now for their relationship. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Happy Birthday, Cardi! While we love bumping "Bodak Yellow" every chance we get, we've been following our girl since her days on Instagram. Check out how much the queen has grown and flourished with this trip down memory lane.

