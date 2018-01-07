The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Serenades With “Young & The Restless” Theme Song! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Rickey Smiley is a man of many talents, including the piano! In this funny clip, he serenades us with the theme to the popular soap opera, “The Young & The Restless.” Check out this exclusive video to hear him take you back to the daytime television of your youth, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Rickey Smiley

