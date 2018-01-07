Maya Angelou Does Poem About Championship Football For Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Bernice Jenkins called up her friend Cora in heaven! She also talked with Maya Angelou, who recited a poem about the football championship game happening on Monday. Then, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared his excitement to cook for the game festivities. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Overhears Frustrated Michael Jackson Teaching “Thriller” Steps In Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Tells Woman Her Dog Has Been Neutered By Accident [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Doesn’t Quite Understand Usher’s Herpes Scandal [EXCLUSIVE]
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
