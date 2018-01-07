Maya Angelou Does Poem About Championship Football For Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bernice Jenkins called up her friend Cora in heaven! She also talked with Maya Angelou, who recited a poem about the football championship game happening on Monday. Then, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared his excitement to cook for the game festivities. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

