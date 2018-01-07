Tichina Arnold On Why She Pushed For Her Character’s Romance On “Survivor’s Remorse” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tichina Arnold and RonReaco Lee came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” They talked about how season four of “Survivor’s Remorse” will be different than the last few. Tichina also explains why she has been gunning for her character’s relationship, “I wanted black women to be seen as being adored.” She also hints at some incredible guest stars this season, like Isaiah Washington.
RonReaco talks about the serious notes that are big part of the show this season, and how Tichina reveals that the actors get to speak one-on-one with the writers before every season about their storylines. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
