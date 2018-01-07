Why Do Black Writers Matter?

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Why Do Black Writers Matter?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

“They didn’t know the people and I think they were just sort of talking about it like it was a jungle; these were just sort of hooligans running around with no hearts and no souls.”- Lena Waithe 

With the first week and probably the coldest on East Coast of 2018 thus far coming to a close, we all need a new series to watch. With a Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder crossover in the works (leave it to Shonda Rhimes to have us go crazy), the spin-off series Grown-ish starring the amazing Yara Shahidi, and now everyone cannot wait for the latest series ‘The Chi‘ airing on Showtime written by Lena Waithe. 

In 2017 Lena Waithe won an Emmy for her for co-writing the Netflix comedy Master of None with star Aziz Ansari, that was based on her own experience coming out to her mother. This year Lena brings a new series called ‘The Chi’ even though the upcoming drama is fiction based it does include a truth component. According to Complex.com Waithe was displeased with the report coverage of her hometown Chicago during interviews on new broadcast stations between 2014-2015 where she felt the stories were bias and disconnected. So Lena decided to create a compelling drama to showcase the stories that were not being told by major broadcast stations. Ultimately, Waithe wanted to display that the individuals who were being reported had heart, soul, and ambition. Lena sits down with Complex to discuss her writing process, and why it is important to have unique and divisive voices in television.

Take a look at the trailer for the Showtime drama ‘The Chi’

 

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos