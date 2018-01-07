Timbaland Opens Up About His Battle With Addiction & Mental Health Issues

Photo by

Timbaland Opens Up About His Battle With Addiction & Mental Health Issues

“My fingers didn’t feel connected to the keyboard,” he said. “It felt off…once me and the music disconnect, oh no, oh no. God gave me the gift of music and that’s how God speaks to me through music, through sound.”- Timbaland 

If you are a music lover, you cannot forget the contribution of the producer Timbaland. Responsible for acts such as Missy Elliot, the late great Aaliyah and working with megastars such as Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake to name a few Timbaland’s beats are one of a kind. Timbaland definitely ruled the music industry a decade ago, and his influence in music still lives on; working on Jay-Z 12th album Magna Carta Holy Grail. But, what fan did not know was the producer’s personal demons.

According to Hotnewhiphop.com Timbaland sits down with Complex Blueprint to discuss his love for music and how it disseminated due to his addiction problem which led to mental health issues. This is not the first time that Timbaland has spoken about mental health (depression) and addiction to Rolling Stone Magazine late last year. Luckily, Timbaland is doing much better and has found his love for music again, and cannot wait to embark on new projects.

Watch the full Complex Blueprint interview with Timbaland

 

