ABC Gets Rid of “The Mayor”

Freshman comedy “The Mayor” did not earn a second season in office.

Despite an order for three backup scripts, ABC has opted to cancel the rookie political comedy at 13 episodes. Four unaired episodes of the series remain and the comedy has been pulled off the air ahead of its January return, with ABC slotting “Modern Family” repeats for the time being, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Executive produced by Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, the comedy starred Brandon Micheal Hall as an idealistic rapper who runs for mayor to promote his music career and ends up winning.

Producers ABC Studios will shop the comedy to other networks, THR reports.

More from THR below:

The Mayor was paired with Black-ish on ABC’s Tuesday comedy lineup. Despite the strong lead-in, The Mayor — from showrunner Jeremy Bronson (Speechless) — opened to a 1.2 rating in the all-important adults 18-49 demographic. The overall live viewership has continued to slide, with its Nov. 14 installment registering a paltry 2.45 million total viewers as it airs opposite NBC’s This Is Us. Delayed viewing on the single-camera comedy co-starring Lea Michele (Glee) remains soft. The series has aired seven of its 13 episodes and will wrap production.

Bronson recently scored a series order at Netflix for a family comedy starring Rev. Run (of Run DMC fame) that is being produced by ABC Studios and Amblin.

The Mayor was ABC’s lone comedy to launch in the fall. The network’s half-hour bench includes its Roseanne revival, family comedy Splitting Up and Zach Braff vehicle Alex, Inc. On the drama side, ABC has yet to schedule The Crossing, Deception, Shondaland’s For the People and the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff as the network has little real estate remaining.

