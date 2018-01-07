Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

These Vintage Photos Of Nicole Murphy Prove That The Model Has Always Been Fiiine

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
LIFEWTR Art After Dark - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Nicole Murphy turns 50 years old today and by the looks of it, she’s found some sort of fountain of youth that has caused her aging process to simply come to a halt.

Young people these days may know Nicole as the lady that Shannon Sharpe shot his shot at on social media or Michael Strahan‘s ex. But others may be familiar with Ms. Murphy as a former model and fashionista and Eddie Murphy‘s ex wife.

Whatever you know her as, Nicole has always been one of the those beauties who gets finer over time!

Nicole Murphy

Source: Getty / Getty

Don’t believe us? Hit the flip to see more classic pics of Nicole Murphy that prove time is no threat to her beauty.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos