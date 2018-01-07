9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

It’s Over! Nicki Minaj & Nas Break Up After 7 Months Of Dating

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Hennessy Celebrates Hip Hop Legend NAS' Birthday

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

TMZ is reporting that the Queens duo has broken up, despite the recent fake rumors that Nicki was pregnant.

 A source told E! News back in September of that the two had been an item since May 2017, but TMZ puts the beginning of their love affair at June.

On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In All Diamonds with Future [Photos]

10 photos Launch gallery

On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In All Diamonds with Future [Photos]

Continue reading On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In All Diamonds with Future [Photos]

On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In All Diamonds with Future [Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos