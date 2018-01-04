News
Home > News

Penis Bleaching Is Becoming The Hottest New Thing In This Country

They've thought of it all.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Classic Greek statues, mid section

Source: Alberto Coto / Getty

One country is taking cosmetic surgery to a whole new level.

In Bangkok, Thailand, Lelux Hospital is performing procedures that can make a penis whiter.

That’s right.

An employee of the hospital posted video and pictures of the procedure, and it has since gotten over 19,000 shares. The video alone has received over 4 million views. Check it out below.

The laser procedure is supposedly pain-free according to the employee, and it is performed over several sessions for a cost of around $650.

Bleaching is a common trend in Thailand and according to Newsweek, since the penis bleaching procedure was introduced six months ago, the hospital has performed dozens of procedures.

This could be another case of hating Blackness or anything close to it.

What do you think of this new trend? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 NEW YEAR Cash By Taking…
 13 hours ago
01.04.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 16 hours ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 2 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 4 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos