SMH!: Woman Gets Shot During An Argument While Streaming On Facebook Live

People are really crazy these days.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in Chicago on Tuesday while streaming an altercation on Facebook Live.

The victim was arguing with another girl, who was seated in a car, when the girl pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. The woman was struck in the arm.

In the video, the victim can be seen talking to the shoorter in the car.

“This b*tch got a gun you all. You got a gun, what you gonna do, what are you going to do with it,” the victim can be heard saying.

The actual shooting can’t be seen in the video, but one person can be heard yelling that someone should call 911 — and there’s some blood on the ground.

See the video HERE

