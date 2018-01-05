Chicago Woman Shot While On Facebook Live

We should all be basking in the glow of the New Year, as 2018 has barely had a chance to settle in, but for one young Chicago woman the New Year is off to a terrible start as she was shot while on Facebook Live.

An unidentified 27-year-old Chicago woman was shot in the arm earlier this week as she was live-streaming on Facebook, according to CBS News. The bizarre and unnecessary shooting is not the first time that violence has been captured live on a social media platform, as many deaths and assaults have also been recorded for millions to see.

Via CBS News:

According to Chicago police. CBS Chicago writes that the woman got into an argument with someone she knew at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday.

According to CBS Chicago, police said the vehicle was located in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. During the argument, the person in the vehicle allegedly fired a shot, striking the woman in the arm, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says investigators have the Facebook video and the suspected shooter has been identified. The suspect remains at large.

The one bright spot in this disturbing case is that, according to Guglielmi, police have no reason to believe that there is any threat to the public because they believe this to be an isolated incident. To further this, Guglielmi simply stated that the shooting was a “domestic-related incident between two individuals that know each other.”

You can check out the VIDEO of the incident BELOW: *Warning: video contains explicit language*

Chicago woman get shots on Facebook live 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/mBXpkIodxX — XXL (@XXLUNLEASHED) January 4, 2018

