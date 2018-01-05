Chicago Woman Shot While On Facebook Live

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Chicago Woman Shot While On Facebook Live

Definitely not the way the New Year should be starting off.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 48 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

We should all be basking in the glow of the New Year, as 2018 has barely had a chance to settle in, but for one young Chicago woman the New Year is off to a terrible start as she was shot while on Facebook Live.

An unidentified 27-year-old Chicago woman was shot in the arm earlier this week as she was live-streaming on Facebook, according to CBS News. The bizarre and unnecessary shooting is not the first time that violence has been captured live on a social media platform, as many deaths and assaults have also been recorded for millions to see.

Via CBS News:

According to Chicago police. CBS Chicago writes that the woman got into an argument with someone she knew at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday.

According to CBS Chicago, police said the vehicle was located in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. During the argument, the person in the vehicle allegedly fired a shot, striking the woman in the arm, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says investigators have the Facebook video and the suspected shooter has been identified. The suspect remains at large.

The one bright spot in this disturbing case is that, according to Guglielmi, police have no reason to believe that there is any threat to the public because they believe this to be an isolated incident. To further this, Guglielmi simply stated that the shooting was a “domestic-related incident between two individuals that know each other.”

You can check out the VIDEO of the incident BELOW: *Warning: video contains explicit language*

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Macy’s To Cut 5,000 Jobs, Close Another 7 Stores

Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna Assault Case Against Him

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 NEW YEAR Cash By Taking…
 18 hours ago
01.04.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 21 hours ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 2 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 4 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos