Music
Home > Music

Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In Lifetime’s ‘Faith Under Fire’ Trailer

The film tells the story of real-life hero Antoinette Tuff, who stopped a mass shooting at a Georgia elementary school.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 48 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

The trailer for Lifetime’s new TV film “Faith Under Fire,” starring Toni Braxton, just dropped and the film looks like it’s going to be an intense emotional ride.

Braxton plays real-life hero Antoinette Tuff, the single mother who convinced an armed man prepared to execute a mass shooting at a GA elementary school to surrender.

In 2013, the horrifying incident took place when Tuff, the bookkeeper for the school, was in the principal’s office at the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur when Michael Hill (played by Trevor Morgan) stormed the school with an AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammo. Antoinette was left alone in the office with the man when the school went into lockdown mode. It was there that she used both her faith and her own personal and financial struggles as a single mother of a disabled boy to talk the man out of carrying out a shooting that could have led to mass casualties.

2013 CNN Heroes

Antoinette Tuff (Source: D Dipasupil / Getty)

The cast is solid with Malik Yoba, Yaya DaCosta, and Shalaby Olamar. The film is based on Tuff’s book, Prepared for a Purpose: An Inspiring True Story of Faith, Courage and Compassion in Crisis, co-written by Alex Tresniowski.

Watch the trailer below. Will you be tuning in?

DON’T MISS:

See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years

Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In ‘Scandal’ + ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Episode

Chicago Woman Shot While On Facebook Live

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 NEW YEAR Cash By Taking…
 18 hours ago
01.04.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 21 hours ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 2 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 4 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos