Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 50 mins ago
Angel Brinks Fashion 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Eva Marcille’s estranged baby’s father Kevin McCall was reportedly shot in the foot while in Watts. According to TheJasmineBrand, McCall has since been released from the hospital.

McCall seems to be doing his best to come for cryTyrese’s crown with his social media antics. Anyone else feeling like he shot himself in the foot?

Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being The ‘Ride-Or-Die’ Friend & More

BASE LEVEL: Kevin McCall: ‘Chris [Brown] Welcomed Me In At Such A Vulnerable Time’

 

