Hollywood’s 13-Year-Old Son Details Rejection After Writing Clever Note To A Girl [EXCLUSIVE]

Hollywood‘s 13-year-old son was visiting the morning show, and Rickey Smiley asked him to share a story of heartbreak from his experience. He told a story about a clever note he wrote, and the devastating response he received in his locker later.

Then, Rickey Smiley rattled off a list of things women say when they’re curving a guy- that is, shutting him down without a direct no. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

