0 reads Leave a comment
When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, he said he witnessed something strange. Two crackheads were outside of his house, and they got frozen stuck in a rather precarious position. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
.”
RELATED: Black Tony Is Selling “Squppies,” & It’s Weirder Than You Think [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Black Tony Shot Himself In The Shoulder On New Year’s [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says An Episode Of “Power” Is Why He Can’t Come To Work [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Jams Out On The Water In South Florida [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Hollywood’s 13-Year-Old Son Details Rejection After Writing Clever Note To A Girl [EXCLUSIVE]
- Church Announcements: Why The Pastor Has Banned Testimonies [EXCLUSIVE]
- It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break Up
- Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Says He Saw Two Crackheads Get Frozen Stuck Outside [EXCLUSIVE]
- The First Epic Side Eye Of The Year Happened On Capitol Hill
- A Black Writer Tells His Story Of Nearly Getting Killed By Police While Buying Hair Conditioner
- Baka Not Nice – ” Money In The Bank” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow
- Penis Bleaching Is Becoming The Hottest New Thing In This Country
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)
1. Luenell1 of 15
2. Erica Ash2 of 15
3. Mike Epps3 of 15
4. Karrueche4 of 15
5. Baron Davis5 of 15
6. Rihanna6 of 15
7. Dennis Graham7 of 15
8. Tamera Mowry8 of 15
9. Loni Love9 of 15
10. Damon Williams10 of 15
11. Niecy Nash11 of 15
12. Roland Martin12 of 15
13. Wesley Snipes13 of 15
14. Tarana Burke14 of 15
15. Eva Marcille15 of 15
comments – Add Yours